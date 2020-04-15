Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Kenzie Thomas

“Senior Night” express rolls through on Tuesday evening. It’s all presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re sending a shout out to Oak Grove’s Kenzie Thomas. She’s been a part of the cheer squad for six years, while earning the title of captain in her senior year.

On top of that, she’s the No. 1 singles tennis player for the Lady Tigers.

Thomas is also the school’s Homecoming Queen and senior member of the Beta Club.

