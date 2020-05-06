Senior Night: Oak Grove’s John Ramsey Morgan

We continue to honor area prep or collegiate athletes for “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Oak Grove’s John Ramsey Morgan! He was a senior on the Tigers baseball team.

Morgan suited up at second base, and in left field for Ty Rollinson’s squad.

He was part of the group was ended 2017 as Class 1A runners-up.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!