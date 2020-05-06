Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: Oak Grove’s John Ramsey Morgan

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

We continue to honor area prep or collegiate athletes for “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Oak Grove’s John Ramsey Morgan! He was a senior on the Tigers baseball team.

Morgan suited up at second base, and in left field for Ty Rollinson’s squad.

He was part of the group was ended 2017 as Class 1A runners-up.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories