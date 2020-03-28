Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Braden Sullivan

High School Sports
We honor another athlete from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas for “Senior Night”! It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We celebrate Oak Grove’s Braden Sullivan. He won a state football championship, as the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 2019.

Sullivan also serves as a pitcher for Ty Rollinson’s squad. He suffered an injury, and was set to make his pitching debut the Monday after Spring Break.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, send Chris Demirdjian an email to news@nbc10news.net.

Please include their name, which sport they play, and stats.

