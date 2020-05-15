Senior Night: Neville’s Todd Stewart

We’re continuing to show love to area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Shout out to Neville’s Todd Stewart! For the last four seasons, he’s been a member of the Tigers’ baseball team, playing in left field.

In nine games played, in the 2020 season, Stewart hit .302, with seven runs batted in.

The senior has even made some appearances on the mound, 1-1 record with a 1.10 earned run average.

He also received the team’s True Grit award.

