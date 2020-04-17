Senior Night: Neville’s Ely McPherson

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring area athletes for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Neville’s Ely McPherson! He’s lettered in baseball, football and soccer for the Tigers.

He was elected as the school’s Student Body President.

McPherson has maintained a 3.9 grade point average, all while constantly volunteering in the community.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!