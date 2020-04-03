Senior Night: Neville’s Anna Parker

“Senior Night” Express rolls through for another day. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Neville’s Anna Parker. She played soccer for the Lady Tigers, and participated in the school’s cheer squad.

After the 2019-20 season, Parker earned District 1-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player. She had a spot on the All-State team.

The star even had a 4.0 grade point average, and was in contention for valedictorian.

