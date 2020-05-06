Breaking News
BREAKING: Murphy Oil Corporation, facing an unprecedented industry oil price collapse, is relocating corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: Neville’s Andrew Robertson

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

We’re in the middle of another week of honoring Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes.

This is “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Shout out to Neville’s Andrew Robertson! He played baseball all four years for the Tigers.

Robertson was the starting catcher, for Paul Guerriero’s team.

He along with his teammates dreamed of competing for a Class 4A title. Unfortunately, they won’t get that opportunity.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories