Senior Night: Neville baseball’s Parker Fugler

Tonight is “Senior Night”!

We honor Neville baseball player Parker Fugler. He signed to play baseball at Southern Union Community College in November 2019.

In December 2019, his teammates voted for him to wear the storied No. 7 jersey, worn by former Tiger Trey Altick, who tragically passed away in 2008.

Last season, Fugler was named to 2019 District 1-4A ‘Player of the Year’.

