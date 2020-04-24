Senior Night: Monterey’s Jacob Spinks

We continue to honor athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Jacob Spinks from Monterey High School! He was a senior baseball pitcher for the Wolves.

The Co-Lin Junior College commit dominated opponents, before the Spring sports shutdown.

Spinks struck out 36 batters in 17 innings of work! On the offensive side, he had a .400 batting average, including a home run and nine runs batted in.

