Senior Night: Members of Ouachita’s track and field team

Meet each of the senior members from Ouachita High School’s track team! Chaunzavia Lewis, Deveon Spencer, Kashie Crockett, and Jamal Hoard.

All looked forward to competing for a title in 2020. Unfortunately, that never happened.

In 2019, they were the Division I 4×200 meter Indoor State Champions. This year, they improved their times to get on the national leaderboard.

