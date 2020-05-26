Senior Night: Members of Forest High School softball

We’re continuing to honor athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas, for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute the senior members of Forest High School’s softball team: Abbie Ramage, McKenzie Ellerbe, Kinley Smith, Caroline Kelly, and Olivia White.

Each suited up for the Lady Bulldogs for at least six seasons. All five earned district honors at one point in their career. But, in 2017, Smith earned national All-American honors.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!