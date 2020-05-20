Senior Night: Members of Cedar Creek Powerlifting

We are in the middle of another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet each of the senior members of Cedar Creek’s powerlifting team! Those who were affected by the Spring sports shutdown are: Jared Miller, Reagan Williams, Nicholas Adams, Isabella Mariano, Leyton Riley, Lauren Menzina, and Noah Jones.

All were set to compete for a state championship, at ULM, this March.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!