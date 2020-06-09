Senior Night: Lincoln Prep’s Isaiah Gray

We’re starting another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Say hello to Isaiah Gray from Lincoln Prep!

Recently, the two-sport star graduated from high school. During his time there, he’s got a long list of achievements: honor roll student, class president, SGA President.

After the 2019 football season, Gray was named to First Team All-District on offense and defense. On the hardwood, his Panthers were recently Class 1A runners up.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!