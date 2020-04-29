Senior Night: Lincoln Prep’s Diamond Johnson

Another day of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Lincoln Prep’s Diamond Johnson! She’s a two-sport star for the Lady Panthers.

Johnson helped Antonio Hudson squad to a spot in the second round of the Class 1A girls basketball playoffs.

This Spring, she was set to participate in her final season of track. Unfortunately, that opportunity was taken away.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo or video, and stats!