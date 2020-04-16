Senior Night: LaSalle’s Taylor Snow

We’re continuing to honor Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes. This is “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute LaSalle’s Taylor Snow. She’s a star softball pitcher for the Lady Tigers.

During her prep career, she’s 56-12, and has totaled 528 strikeouts.

The ULL commit has received numerous All-District and All-State honors.

