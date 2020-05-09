Senior Night: LaSalle’s Kade Hillestead

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas.

Meet LaSalle’s Kade Hillestead! He was a multi-sport star for the Tigers of Olla, Louisiana.

But, this Spring his baseball and track seasons came to an abrupt end.

Tiger supporters have seen Hillestead on the hardwood during basketball season. But, during the fall he served as LaSalle’s starting quarterback.

During his time at the school, Hillestead won the Class 1A baseball championship in 2017. He also won a bass fishing title, and has numerous academic honors.

