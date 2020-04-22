Senior Night: LaSalle’s Dillon Masters, Kade Hillestead, Hunter Daigneault, Cade Woodward, and Ian Williams

“Senior Night” express rolls through Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re saluting seniors from LaSalle’s baseball team. Dillon Masters, Kade Hillestead, Hunter Daigneault, Cade Woodward, and Ian Williams.

Unfortunately, their final season was cut short.

But, in 2017, this group won the Class 1A State Championship. In 2018, all celebrated a District title.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, and stats!