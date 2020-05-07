Senior Night: Larrah Springer

We’re in the downhill stretch, for this week, for honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas.

Shout out to Larrah Springer! She was a senior from Grace Christian School in Alexandria. But, she commuted there each and everyday from Caldwell Parish.

Springer was the first female golfer on the Warriors’ roster.

In 2019, the senior advanced to the state championships, finishing in the top 10.

She’s trained by her grandfather, and Clay Weems Golf Academy in Monroe.

