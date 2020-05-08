Senior Night: Kilbourne’s Ashton Tackett

We’re in the downhill stretch, for this week, for honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas.

We introduce to you, Kilbourne’s Ashton Tackett! He was a senior baseball player for the Hawks.

Tackett looked forward to helping his team make a deep run in the postseason, in 2020.

But, in 2019, he received First-Team All State, and First-Team All-District.

