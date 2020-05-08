Breaking News
BREAKING: Murphy Oil Corporation, facing an unprecedented industry oil price collapse, is relocating corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: Kilbourne’s Ashton Tackett

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

We’re in the downhill stretch, for this week, for honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas.

This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce to you, Kilbourne’s Ashton Tackett! He was a senior baseball player for the Hawks.

Tackett looked forward to helping his team make a deep run in the postseason, in 2020.

But, in 2019, he received First-Team All State, and First-Team All-District.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories