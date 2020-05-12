Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Junction City’s Maliq Larry

High School Sports
We’re beginning another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce Junction City’s Maliq Larry! He’s a multi-sport star for the Dragons.

His final year of track and field was cut short. But, during the Fall, Larry played football for Brad Smith’s team.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!

