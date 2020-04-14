Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Jonesboro-Hodge’s Wade Smith

High School Sports
We’re continuing to recognize area athletes for “Senior Night”! It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We salute Wade Smith, a senior baseball player for the Tigers. During the Fall, he suited up for Terrance Blankenship’s squad on the gridiron.

Smith plans on continuing his football career, at Sterling College in Kansas.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, and stats!

