Senior Night: Hermitage’s Laini Barber

We salute Laini Barber from Hermitage High School! She was a senior softball player for the Lady Hermits.

She was in the middle of her final season, before it was cut short.

Barber previously dislocated her shoulder during basketball season, and was only able to suit up for one softball game this season.

In 2019, she hit a walk-off home run, to send Hermitage to the state championship game.

