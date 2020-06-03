Senior Night: Hermitage’s Heather Hoskins

We kick off another day of honoring area athletes! This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Heather Hoskins from Hermitage High School!

She was a member of the school’s cheer squad, and Lady Hermits soccer team.

Last Summer, Hoskins was named an “All-American Cheerleader”. On the pitch, she received a pair of All-Conference awards for her efforts.

Hoskins was also named the Hermitage High School “Homecoming Queen”.

