Senior Night: Hermitage’s Cole Pennington

High School Sports
We’re beginning another week of honoring senior athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas, for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Cole Pennington, from Hermitage High School. He’s a senior baseball player for the Hermits, suiting up as a catcher.

Last season, Pennington batted .357, with an on-base percentage of .438.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, as well as stats!

