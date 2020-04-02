Senior Night: Hamburg’s Paul ‘P.J.’ Dittrich

The “Senior Night” train continues to roll through different areas throughout Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Hamburg’s Paul ‘P.J.’ Dittrich. He’s a soccer player and suited up for the Lions’ football team.

He’s a foreign exchange student from Hamburg, Germany. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dittrich has to leave friends and family behind in Arkansas, and return to his native Germany.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.