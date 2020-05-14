Senior Night: Hamburg’s Lindsey Lloyd

We’re in the middle of another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce Hamburg’s Lindsey Lloyd! She played softball all four years for the Lady Lions, playing in left field.

Lloyd and her teammates looked forward to a deep run in the Class 4A postseason.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!