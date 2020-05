We’re in the middle of another week of honoring Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes.

This is “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re showing some love to Hamburg’s Jaisley Holland! She was a member of the Lady Lions’ tennis team, as well as the school’s color guard.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!