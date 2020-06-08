Senior Night: Hamburg’s Connor Jones

We’re starting another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Connor Jones from Hamburg High School! He has been forced to overcome adversity during his prep sports career.

In 2019, his football season was lost due to a torn ACL. But, this Spring, Jones saw his final year of baseball end prematurely, thanks to COVID-19.

In the few games the Lions played, Jones ended with a .350 batting average.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!