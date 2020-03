We honor another athlete for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorney”.

We salute Hamburg cheer’s Blair Gulledge. She’s been a member of the squad for four years.

Her senior campaign has been cut short, for now. Arkansas high schools are out, until at least April 17.

If you’d like us to honor your senior athlete, please send a photo or video to news@nbc10news.net.