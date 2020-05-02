Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Franklin Parish’s Sam Parker

High School Sports
We’re wrapping up another week of honoring Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes. This is “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Sam Parker from Franklin Parish! He was a three-year starter at center, for the Patriots football team.

But, this Spring, Parker was supposed to participate in a 4-H shooting competition. Unfortunately, that never happened.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!

