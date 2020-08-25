Senior Night: Ferriday’s Blake Tarver

We continue to honor senior athletes who are making a difference. Welcome to “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Blake Tarver from Ferriday High School! He plays on both sides of the football for the Trojans.

During the team’s championship run in 2019, Tarver ended with eight sacks, 77 tackles and 15 for a loss. During his junior campaign, he finished with 12 receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Want to see your senior athlete recognized? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net!