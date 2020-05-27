Senior Night: Dodson’s Seth Owens

We’re continuing to honor athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas, for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Shout out to Dodson’s Seth Owens! He was a member of the Panthers’ baseball team for four seasons.

Owens’ combined batting average during his time in Dodson is .490, with a on-base percentage of .684. He also totaled 84 runs scored.

Owens plans to join the Army, after graduation.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!