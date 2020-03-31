Senior Night: Delta Charter’s Skylar Hawley

We recognize another Northeast Louisiana/Southeast Arkansas athlete for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Delta Charter softball player Skylar Hawley. She’s a catcher for the Lady Storm, who batted .390 before her season was cut short.

Hawley will continue her academic and athletic career at Baton Rouge Community College.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.