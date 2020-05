We’re continuing to show love to area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Delta Charter’s McKenzie Watts! She played first base for the Lady Storm softball team.

Through 14 games in 2020, Watts batted .366 with 21 runs batted in.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!