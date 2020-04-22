Senior Night: Delta Charter’s Jordyn Sharp

Another day of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Jordyn Sharp! She was a senior soccer player from Delta Charter, in Ferriday.

Sharp looked forward to competing athletically in the Spring. But, that opportunity was taken away from her.

