Senior Night: Delhi’s Tasionna McDowell

Delhi’s Tasionna McDowell is being recognized. She plays basketball and softball for the Lady Bears.

In 2017, McDowell helped deliver the Class 1A State Championship to Delhi. The next season, the team was a runner-up.

She’s already committed to playing college basketball for Brooks Donald-Williams at ULM.

