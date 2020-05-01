Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: D’Arbonne Woods’ Tiffani Harrell

We’re in the downhill stretch, for this week, of honoring Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes. This is “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Tiffani Harrell from D’Arbonne Woods! She was a senior softball player for the Lady Wolverines.

At the time sports stood still, the team was 6-6 overall. They too dreamed of sneaking to Sulphur next month.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo or video and stats!

