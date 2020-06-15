Senior Night: D’Arbonne Woods’ Randi Mason

We’re beginning another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Say hello to Randi Mason from D’Arbonne Woods High School! For the last four years, she was a team manager for three different sports: football, girls basketball and track and field.

Mason also serves as a photographer for the Wolverines. She plans to attend Southern Arkansas in the Fall to study multi-media.

Have a senior that deserves recognition? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!