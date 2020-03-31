Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Crossett’s Carson McDonald

High School Sports
We recognize another Northeast Louisiana/Southeast Arkansas athlete for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Crossett’s Carson McDonald. He’s been a member of the Eagles’ baseball team for all four years.

At one point this season, McDonald earned ‘Defensive Player of the Week’. He even had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

If you’d like us to honor your collegiate or high school senior, e-mail news@nbc10news.net.

Please include a photo and/or video, a name, which sport they play, and stats.

