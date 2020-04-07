Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Choudrant softball’s Anna Claire Simms and MacKenzie Simmons

High School Sports
The “Senior Night” express rolls on! It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re honoring a pair of Choudrant softball stars, Anna Claire Simms and MacKenzie Simmons.

Simmons started all four years for the Lady Aggies. Simms arrived in Choudrant after previously playing in Forest, her freshman season. Since, she too has been a starter, at second base.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.

