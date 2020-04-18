Senior Night: CHA Flame’s Jacob Carlton, Carter Tibbs, Austin Taylor, Ian Miller, Britton Ponthieux, and Carson Taylor

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring our area senior athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We are sending a shout out to a few home school basketball stars. Nicknamed “The Flame”, they’re made up of six seniors: Jacob Carlton, Carter Tibbs, Austin Taylor, Ian Miller, Britton Ponthieux, and Carson Taylor.

The team was 15-1 this season. At the time of the shutdown, they were set to compete in the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championship in Springfield, Missouri.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, and stats!