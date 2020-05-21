Senior Night: Carroll’s LaDarius McFee

We are in the middle of another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We meet Carroll’s LaDarius McFee! He’s a two-sport star for the Bulldogs. His final year of track came to an end unexpectedly.

That came after McFee missed his junior season due to a torn ACL and a broken bone in his left knee.

This past Fall, he suited up Tank Washington’s squad on the football field.

McFee also achieved academic success by maintaining a 3.4 grade point average.

He’ll continue his football career at Louisiana College, this Fall.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!