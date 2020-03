We celebrate “Senior Night” for Darius Collins, who attends Camden-Fairview High School.

Collins has accomplished so much during his time at CFHS. He hosts an annual ‘Walk for Autism’ and ‘Autistic Stars and Achivements’ banquet.

