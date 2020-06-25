Senior Night: Caldwell’s Gabe Lavigne

We’re continuing to honor athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Gabe Lavigne from Caldwell Parish High School! During his junior and senior seasons, he played for the school’s tennis team.

His first two years at Caldwell Parish, he suited up to play baseball for the Spartans.

During his free time, Lavigne loves to hunt and fish.

