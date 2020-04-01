Senior Night: Caldwell’s Aaron David

We’re honoring more Northeast Louisiana/Southeast Arkansas athletes for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Caldwell’s Aaron David. He played baseball for Coach Jacob Barton, who played the game for ULM.

He’s played varsity for the Spartans since 7th grade. David plays three different positions in the infield for the team.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net.

Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.