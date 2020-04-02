Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: Caldwell softball’s Abbie McCann, Jacey Smith and Ashley Rowland

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

We’re honoring a trio of area athletes for this edition of “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Caldwell softball’s Abbie McCann, Jacey Smith, and Ashley Rowland. All three were part of a group that won three consecutive district championships.

The were on the Lady Spartans squad that won the Class 3A State Championship in 2018. The team was a runner-up in 2019.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net.

Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, and stats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories