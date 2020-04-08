Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Beekman Charter’s Dalon Brice Moore

High School Sports
“Senior Night” express rolls through for another day. It’s all presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We’re giving a shout out to Beekman Charter’s Dalon Brice Moore. During the Fall, he suits up for the Tigers football team. He’s a captain for Joey Lee’s team. In the Spring, he participates in the track and field program.

Moore has a 3.8 grade point average.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play, and stats.

