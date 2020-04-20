Senior Night: Beekman Charter’s Brock Jenkins

We’re beginning another week of honoring our area athletes. This is “Senior Night” presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Beekman Charter’s Brock Jenkins. He was a two-sport star for the Tigers.

His high school baseball career was unfortunately cut short this Spring. But, during the Fall he starred as a quarterback on Joey Lee’s squad.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, and stats.