Senior Night: Bastrop’s Carterius Johnson

We’re beginning another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Bastrop’s Carterius Johnson! He was a two sport star for the Rams. But, his final baseball season ended abruptly.

During the Fall, Johnson served as the quarterback for Cedric Sherrod’s team.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!