Ruston’s Ke’travion Hargrove on committing to Louisiana Tech over Power Five schools, ‘[I] like how they kept in contact with me…’

Louisiana Tech didn’t have to dip too far in the travel recruiting budget reel in their latest commit.

Ruston running back Ke’Travion “Bull” Hargrove is heading from Hoss Garrett Stadium, to Joe Aillet Stadium.

Hargrove first announced his decision, via Twitter, on Tuesday.

According to The News-Star’s Cory Diaz, he verbally chose Tech over a dozen other programs, including ULL and up to five different “Power Five” schools.

Hargrove finished the 2019 season with 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns. The then-junior also had 17 receptions for 460 yards, and six scores.

The Ruston star described to NBC 10 Sports, why he chose the Bulldogs.

“I go based off the love and how they approached me, ” says Hargrove. “It looks how they love you, you feel me? Like, how they keep in contact with me. [They’re] always in contact with me. Plus, I’m number one on [Louisiana Tech’s] board. And, that’s a plus anywhere, when you’re number one on somebody’s board … When they told me that, it just felt that it topped everything.”